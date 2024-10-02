Watch: Jeremy Pena's Incredible Hustle Gives Houston Astros Game 2 Lead
Hunter Brown was dealing for the Houston Astros in a do-or-die Game 2 after they couldn't get anything going in the opener that has them on the brink of elimination.
The rising star did exactly what he's done during the regular season, shutting down opposing lineups by only allowing one hit across his five innings pitched where he struck out eight batters in the Detroit Tigers' lineup.
But one mistake put the Astros into a 1-0 deficit when he gave up a leadoff home run to Parker Meadows in the top of the sixth inning.
After facing three more batters, that was the end of his day as manager Joe Espada turned things over to his bullpen with the hope their bats would wake up at some point.
In the seventh inning, that is exactly what happened.
Facing the Tigers' star prospect Jackson Jobe, Houston was able to take advantage of his inexperience by jumping all over him after he hit hit Victor Caratini in the first at-bat of the frame. One batter later, Jeremy Pena singled and Mauricio Dubon reached on a bunt that loaded up the bases with no outs.
Jon Singleton grounded into a fielder's choice at first base that allowed Caratini to tie things up at 1-1 when Spencer Torkelson threw the ball to home plate that wasn't corralled by catcher Jake Rogers.
The next batter saw Jose Altuve pop up down the right field line that looked like the Astros might have squandered an opportunity to put up a big inning, but Pena was alert and made an incredibly aggressive play by tagging up and scoring with a head first slide.
With a 2-1 lead late in the game, Houston was hoping their dominant backend relievers would shut the door on Detroit and set up a winner takes all Game 3 situation.
Unfortunately, in the top of the eighth inning, the Tigers tied up the game on a wild pitch from setup man Ryan Pressley that evened things at 2-2 at the time of writing.