Houston Astros and Alex Bregman Are About $50 Million Apart in Contract Negotiations
With the winter meetings here and Juan Soto making his decision, free agency is expected to heat up. For the Houston Astros, Soto's decision shouldn't have had much of an impact on the moves they plan to make.
Alex Bregman is their top priority, and if things go as planned, he'll end up back in an Astros jersey for the remainder of his career.
Bregman has done too much for this organization to let him walk, and given their mutual interest in a return, that seems to be the likeliest outcome.
One issue, however, is that his price might've only gone up after Willy Adames signed a monster deal. If Bregman wants to be paid like the top infielder in Major League Baseball this winter, Houston will have to up its offer.
According to Bob Nightengale of USA Today, there's a sense that both the Astros and Bregman want to finalize a deal. He added that Houston's front office has a deal on the table, but they're about $50 million apart from where Bregman wants the money to be.
He's looking for a deal above $200 million, which could make this tricky.
"Teams everywhere are being linked to Bregman, but the truth is that the Astros badly want him back, and the feeling is mutual. The trouble is that they are about $50 million apart. The Astros have a six-year deal worth $156 million sitting on the table – $5 million more than third baseman Matt Chapman received from the Giants but $26 million less than Adames – and Bregman is seeking in excess of $200 million. The Astros are expected to enhance their offer, but will it be enough to convince Bregman to stay?"
There seems to be only one way that Bregman wouldn't return to the Astros if he departed for another team. That issue was always going to be focused on money, and from the sound of things, there's a real chance that ends up being the case.
However, while that's possible, both sides have a reason to compromise. Whether the front office and ownership give him what he wants or Bregman takes a bit less than he initially sought, finalizing a contract has mutual benefits.
It's important to recognize that other teams are interested in signing him, so if this comes down to money, Houston might not be the highest bidder.
That could be something to keep an eye on.