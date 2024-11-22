Houston Astros 'Could Surprise' As Suitor In Free Agency Pursuit of Juan Soto
The Houston Astros have some very difficult decisions to make this offseason based on how their 2024 campaign ended.
After advancing to the ALCS for seven straight years, they were ousted in the Wild Card round by the Detroit Tigers, who swept the series.
That has left some people wondering about what changes could be ahead for the franchise.
Are they going to start breaking up their core?
It is certainly possible since star third baseman Alex Bregman is now a free agent, as is future Hall of Fame pitcher Justin Verlander and deadline acquisition Yusei Kikuchi, who was dominant for the Astros after coming over from the Toronto Blue Jays.
Replacing someone of Bregman’s caliber would be incredibly difficult for the franchise. Not only does he remain productive on the field, as he earned his first Gold Glove Award in 2024, he is a leader in the clubhouse.
The latter would be more difficult to replace than the former, since there are years of experience and cohesion built into this group.
Alas, if he does leave, Houston could look to make a splash at the top of the market and target star outfielder Juan Soto.
All eyes are on him this offseason, as he will likely be the first domino to fall before everyone else starts pivoting and making moves.
Jim Bowden of The Athletic has ranked the Astros among the suitors who will pursue him in free agency, but he doesn’t see their chances being very high.
They landed in the No. 9 spot, taking into account ownership history and the in-house decisions that will likely trump going after the high-priced free agent.
“Astros owner Jim Crane has historically been opposed to long-term contracts as he allowed both Correa and George Springer to depart over the length of the deal. He did extend Jose Altuve and is working to do the same with Alex Bregman. However, I think it’s more likely he focuses on extending Kyle Tucker than landing Soto.”
To fit Soto’s megadeal on their payroll, would likely mean saying goodbye to Bregman and trading away a few others. Fitting what could be $50 million annually on their payroll is not easy since costs would have to be cut elsewhere.
While adding the 26-year-old megastar is something every fan wants to see their team do, Houston doesn’t seem as realistic of a landing spot as others he mentioned.
Retaining their key players and finding more affordable upgrades seems to be more in line with their plans this winter.