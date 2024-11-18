MLB Insider Reports Houston Astros 'Are Interested' in Star Slugger at Third Base
For the Houston Astros this offseason, it's going to be all about Alex Bregman until he makes his massive free agency decision that will have ramifications across the entire sport.
If the Astros lose him to another team around the league, that would weaken them and potentially put an end to their World Series window, but if they are able to get him back, then their early exit against the Detroit Tigers might just be a blip on the radar of this dynastic stretch.
That's how important this is for Houston, and until it gets decided, they won't be very active this winter.
Since Bregman is able to sign with whatever team he wants, the Astros also have to have a contingency plan in case that does occur.
According to MLB insider Jon Morosi, that player is Willy Adames.
"Interest in him is very broad. There's a number of teams that love him at shortstop, and why wouldn't you? But also some that might consider him in a different position. We could see the Dodgers, the Giants, the Yankees, the Astros if they don't re-sign Bregman," he stated.
That is very interesting.
Adames is one of the best infield hitters in the game with four straight years of producing 24-plus homers. He's also improved during his four seasons with the Milwaukee Brewers, slashing .244/.323/.457 for an OPS+ of 113.
The hard part would be moving him over to third base.
He's never played that position at the Major League level, having amassed 860 games at shortstop with just 10 at second base as his only other spot played on defense.
Adames has a little bit of experience playing there in the minors, but he's really just been a shortstop to this point in his career.
That could open Houston up to some issues on defense if that does occur.
However, Morosi thinks this would be a good move for the Astros to make, giving them another productive hitter in the lineup to replace Bregman.
"I love that idea, by the way. You put Adames potentially at third [Jeremey] Pena at short, [Jose] Altuve at second, I would love that infield," he added.
If Bregman does decide to leave, bringing in Adames would certainly help make up for the void that their franchise cornerstone would leave behind, but until the two-time World Series champion officially signs his new contract, everything will continue to be speculative.