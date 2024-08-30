Houston Astros Are Thriving in Advanced Pitching Metrics
Despite struggling a little bit as of late, the Houston Astros have had a very strong month of August and are leading in the American League West.
Like we have seen for the last decade, the pitching of the Astros is once again very good this season, as they not only have top-end talent, but they have a lot of depth in their rotation. In addition to their starting rotation, the bullpen has also been solid for Houston, led by closer Josh Hader.
Overall, there is a lot to like statistically about the Astros' pitching staff, as they are ranked 7th in baseball in team ERA at 3.77. Not shockingly, five of the teams ahead of them would be in the playoffs if the season ended today.
The only team that currently is on the outside looking in is the Seattle Mariners, who actually have the best team ERA in baseball. However, as good as their pitching staff is, their offense is just as bad.
While not allowing runs is the name of the game for pitchers, being able to strike batters out has also become more and more important over the years. Houston as a team is very strong in this category, as they have the third-most strikeouts in the league behind only the Atlanta Braves and San Diego Padres.
Houston ranks very well in the traditional baseball stats, but where they really shine is in the advanced metrics. In expected batting average against, the Astros are No.1 in baseball.
According to baseballsavant.com, the Astros lead the league with an expected batting against of .232. As expected, the Mariners are right behind them at .234, but the Astros are well below the MLB average of .246.
Of the 14 pitchers who qualified for the Astros, 11 of them have an expected batting average against better than the MLB average. Hader is leading the way for the Astros in this category, as he has a ridiculous .169 expected batting average against this season. In baseball, Hader ranks fifth in the category, as Mason Miller of the Oakland Athletics is No.1.
Come playoff time, pitching is always so important to win games and the Astros certainly have a lot of it. With good arms in the rotation and in the bullpen that are having strong seasons with the advanced metrics to indicate that it will continue, we can expect Houston to make some noise in the playoffs once again.