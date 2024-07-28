Houston Astros Battling Two Contenders for Star Trade Target
The Houston Astros are searching for help at a couple of different positions ahead of the 2024 MLB trade deadline on Tuesday.
Dana Brown, the general manager of the Astros, has been very vocal about his desire to land an impact starting pitcher. Houston could also use an upgrade at first base.
When it comes to that position, the Astros have been linked to some big star names. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Pete Alonso have been mentioned, as has Cody Bellinger. However, there is another name that has started emerging as a big-time target for Houston.
Isaac Paredes, the All-Star third baseman for the Tampa Bay Rays, is viewed as a player that the Astros could pursue to make the switch to first base.
According to a report from MLB insider Jon Heyman of the New York Post, Houston is very much in on the slugger. However, they are reportedly battling two other contenders in trade talks for him.
Those two teams are the Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Yankees.
While they're facing competition, Heyman still believes that the Astros are the best trade fit for Paredes.
"The Rays are listening on everyone not nailed down, but I’m concerned that all 69 of his homers for them were pulled, which makes Yankee Stadium less than the perfect fit. (Houston, with its close Crawford Boxes, works better.)"
During the 2024 season thus far, Paredes has put up big numbers. He has played in 100 games, batting .247/.355/.438 to go along with 16 home runs and 55 RBI.
If Houston were to be able to acquire him, his offensive ability would be a huge addition for the Astros. Their offense would take a big leap forward and would help power them towards their goal of reaching the postseason.
Despite all of the adversity Houston has faced due to injuries, they have remained competitive. They're now in a position where a key move or two could help them win the AL West division and be a contender in the playoffs.
Paredes would be a perfect fit at the plate and would be a much better first base option for them. Depending on the price tag, it seems like a match made in heaven.
Expect to continue hearing rumors swirling about the Astros.
It's very likely they'll pull the trigger on a move or two over the next couple of days.