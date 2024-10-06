Houston Astros Boast Trio of Blazing-Fast Pitching Prospects
Speed is the thing in baseball. Speed on the basepaths. Speed on the pitching mound. Or, rather, velocity.
The game’s emphasis on pitching velocity extends all the way down to the minor leagues. Consistency is one thing. Hitting triple-digits on the radar gun is another, a stratosphere reserved for a chosen few.
Baseball America recently catalogued every minor-league prospect that threw a pitch of at least 100 mph during the 2024 season. After it eliminated prospect that have graduated from their prospect rankings this year, there were just 90 pitchers that managed the feat.
Three of them are in the Houston Astros’ organization.
Carlos Calderon threw the fastest pitch in the organization, a two-seamer that hit 101.1 mph on the radar gun.
The 23-year-old Dominican Republic native has been in the Astros’ system since 2019 with their Dominican Summer League team. The right-hander spent his second season with High-A Asheville and while he has great velocity, the record is rough. He was 0-4 with a 9.58 ERA in 14 games (six starts). He struck out 52 and walked 30 in 51.2 innings. He ended the season on the injured list.
For his minor-league career he is 14-17 with 5.85 ERA in 98 games (34 starts). He has 318 strikeouts and 176 walks in 291 innings.
Next was Abel Mercedes, who threw a four-seam fastball 100.8 mph.
The right-hander spent all season with Class-A Fayetteville, where he went 2-3 with a 5.16 ERA in 40 games, all in relief. He converted six of his seven save chances, which may signal that the organization sees him as a future closer.
He struck out 74 and walked 55 in 45.1 innings.
Houston added the 22-year-old as an international free agent out of the Dominican Republic and he started his professional career in 2021. He also ended the season on the injured list.
Last was right-hander Jorge Geraldo, who threw a four-seam fastball 100.2 mph.
Geraldo pitched in just four games, finishing 0-1 with a 13.50 ERA. He struck out 10 and walked 10 in 7.1 innings. Another Dominican Republic native, he started his professional career in 2021 in the Dominican Summer League, but didn’t pitch in 2022 as he was placed on the restricted list. He finally earned a promotion stateside this year.
Geraldo still has untapped potential. He’s thrown just 49 professional innings and has not pitched more than 11 games in a single season. He also has played for a full-season Astros affiliate yet.