Inside the Astros

Houston Astros Boss Hints at Potential Role for Returning Star Pitcher

If the Houston Astros get back one of their injured star pitchers, it sounds like they know what role he'll play moving forward.

Brad Wakai

Mar 31, 2023; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros starting pitcher Lance McCullers Jr. (43) acknowledges the fans before receiving his 2022 World Series championship ring prior to the game against the Chicago White Sox at Minute Maid Park
Mar 31, 2023; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros starting pitcher Lance McCullers Jr. (43) acknowledges the fans before receiving his 2022 World Series championship ring prior to the game against the Chicago White Sox at Minute Maid Park / Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

Back in the offseason, the Houston Astros didn't feel like they needed to make a move to supplement their rotation.

They acquired Justin Verlander from the New York Mets during last year's trade deadline, which also kept him in the mix for this season. Young starters Hunter Brown and J.P. France gained valuable experience, and the expectation was for those two to make a leap in their second full-time campaign.

Plus, Luis Garcia and Lance McCullers Jr. were expected to come back after the All-Star break, something that would give them even more options to call upon as needed.

But prior to getting to this point, it's been anything but easy.

Three starters have undergone surgeries that will keep them out for the rest of this year and beyond. Verlander is on the injured list and they haven't gotten a favorable update on McCullers' progression.

He's still projected to return at some point this year, but when that might be is unknown.

If the past star is able to make his way back to a Major League mound, it sounds like the Astros general manager already has an idea for what role he will play upon his return.

According to Chandler Rome of The Athletic, Dana Brown told the team's pregame radio show that McCullers could contribute "out of our bullpen in September," signaling that his second opinion went well enough to not shut him down again. The timeline for the 30-year-old isn't set in stone as the GM said, "we just have to let time heal and we can't push him" when discussing when the right-hander might be back.

Many fans are likely starting to fatigue a bit regarding the McCullers saga, but if he returns healthy, there's no denying the talent he has and how he could be impactful for this group.

McCullers returned late in 2022, getting only eight starts before making three in the playoffs to help Houston win their second World Series title.

Any addition to their pitching staff at this point would be a major plus for Houston, and it sounds like they will get that when the former All-Star returns to the mix.

Published
Brad Wakai

BRAD WAKAI

Brad Wakai graduated from Penn State University with a degree in Journalism. While an undergrad, he did work at the student radio station covering different Penn State athletic programs like football, basketball, volleyball, soccer and other sports. Brad currently covers the Philadelphia Phillies, Chicago Cubs and Houston Astros for Sports Illustrated/FanNation. He is also the Lead Contributor for Nittany Lions Wire of Gannett Media where he continues to cover Penn State athletics. Brad is the host of the sports podcast I Said What I Said, discussing topics across the NFL, College Football, the NBA and other sports. You can follow him on Twitter: @bwakai

Home/News