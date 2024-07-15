Houston Astros Boss Hints at Potential Role for Returning Star Pitcher
Back in the offseason, the Houston Astros didn't feel like they needed to make a move to supplement their rotation.
They acquired Justin Verlander from the New York Mets during last year's trade deadline, which also kept him in the mix for this season. Young starters Hunter Brown and J.P. France gained valuable experience, and the expectation was for those two to make a leap in their second full-time campaign.
Plus, Luis Garcia and Lance McCullers Jr. were expected to come back after the All-Star break, something that would give them even more options to call upon as needed.
But prior to getting to this point, it's been anything but easy.
Three starters have undergone surgeries that will keep them out for the rest of this year and beyond. Verlander is on the injured list and they haven't gotten a favorable update on McCullers' progression.
He's still projected to return at some point this year, but when that might be is unknown.
If the past star is able to make his way back to a Major League mound, it sounds like the Astros general manager already has an idea for what role he will play upon his return.
According to Chandler Rome of The Athletic, Dana Brown told the team's pregame radio show that McCullers could contribute "out of our bullpen in September," signaling that his second opinion went well enough to not shut him down again. The timeline for the 30-year-old isn't set in stone as the GM said, "we just have to let time heal and we can't push him" when discussing when the right-hander might be back.
Many fans are likely starting to fatigue a bit regarding the McCullers saga, but if he returns healthy, there's no denying the talent he has and how he could be impactful for this group.
McCullers returned late in 2022, getting only eight starts before making three in the playoffs to help Houston win their second World Series title.
Any addition to their pitching staff at this point would be a major plus for Houston, and it sounds like they will get that when the former All-Star returns to the mix.