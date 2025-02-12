Houston Astros Boss Says Team Will Pursue Bregman Until He's No Longer Available
It seems like the Houston Astros will be without Alex Bregman in 2025 and beyond after all.
This always appeared to be the likely outcome following his decision to reject the organization's initial offer, but when he remained unsigned and reunion rumors began to heat up, it felt like there was a real chance the two sides would work something out.
However, with Spring Training right around the corner, some updated information has come out that suggests Bregman is no longer considering the Astros.
Not having the two-time World Series champion on this roster wouldn't be detrimental since they acquired 2024 All-Star third baseman Isaac Paredes in a trade this offseason and signed Christian Walker to plug the hole at first base.
But if Bregman were to retake his place at the hot corner, Houston would have a much greater chance of returning to their spot atop the American League and taking home their third World Series title.
There have been a lot of twists and turns during the free agency of the star third baseman, so until something gets officially signed, it's hard to rule anything out at this point.
And that's exactly how general manager Dana Brown is approaching things.
"As long as Bregman is a free agent, we'll continue to have internal conversations about it and it'll be like that until he signs or whatever happens," the executive said per Chandler Rome of The Athletic.
Of course, that could just be lip service.
The Astros have extended their offer, and reportedly even increased it to further entice Bregman to return, however, it doesn't seem like it was enough to pique his interest.
What comes of this will be seen.
Spring Training is approaching and Bregman will have to make his decision sooner or later.