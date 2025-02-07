Houston Astros Have Increased Contract Offer to Alex Bregman, Reunion Still Unlikely
The Alex Bregman saga continues for the Houston Astros.
It's been a winding tale throughout the offseason.
From a parting of ways looking like it was a given, to a rejuvenated effort to get him back on this roster, to momentum fizzling out and a reunion once again looking unlikely, this is a story that continues to rage on with the Astros hanging in the balance.
Houston has made it clear they would love to have Bregman back, but originally it was only for the contract they felt comfortable offering.
Well, that seems to have changed.
"... word is they've come up from their reported $156M, six-year offer from November," reported Jon Heyman of The New York Post.
That's certainly notable, and it might have given Astros fans confidence the two-time World Series champion would be back with the team for 2025 and beyond.
However, Ari Alexander of KPRC 2 threw cold water on that notion.
Neither insider revealed what the new offer is.
Bregman is holding firm on his desire to land a long-term deal, searching for something that's in the six-year range.
The star wasn't interested in the first contract from Houston because he didn't think the AAV was inline with what he should be paid.
It's surprising the Astros upped their offer.
They've been pretty firm in their stance on what they want to pay Bregman, and after already adding an All-Star third baseman and a top-level first baseman, there isn't a clear need for the front office to bring him back.
Still, with there being interest in a reunion from both sides, this is now another layer in the long-standing saga that has taken place for the star this offseason.
Where he ultimately decides to sign will be seen, but unless Houston comes with another offer that is more similar to what Bregman is expecting, then it seems like the two will go their separate ways after all.