Houston Astros Call Up Top Prospect, Will Make His MLB Debut on Wednesday
The Houston Astros were looking for somebody to make a start for them on Wednesday against the Detroit Tigers.
This is because Hayden Wesneski lost some velocity in his last start. He was very effective, but the lack of velocity is reason for concern.
The player the Astros decided to call up from Triple-A is their No. 10 prospect.
Per Chandler Rome of the Athletic, Houston will be bringing AJ Blubaugh to Daikin Park to make his MLB debut.
Blubaugh has made five appearances, including four starts with Sugar Land Space Cowboys. In those games, the right-hander has thrown 21 innings, struck out 28 batters, walked 10 and opponents are batting just .235 off him.
Those stats have led him to have a 3.86 ERA.
The former seventh-round pick had a breakout year in 2024 in Triple-A. He had a 3.83 ERA in 124.2 innings pitched.
Per his scouting report, the right-hander runs his fastball up to 97 mph that can carry through the zone. His best offspeed pitch is the changeup. Blubaugh also throws a slider, curveball and cutter, but all those pitches have a tendency to get hit when he leaves them over the plate.
Wednesday will be a matchup between two top prospects in the MLB.
The Tigers are throwing their top prospect, Jackson Jobe.
Detroit's whole pitching staff is great, so the Astros will need Blubaugh to shake any rookie nerves early in the game and lead them to a win.