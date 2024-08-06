Houston Astros Calling Up Red-Hot Top Prospect
The Houston Astros are in the middle of fighting for their playoff lives.
After losing on Monday, they dropped to 57-55 and are a game-and-a-half back of the Seattle Mariners in the race for the AL West division.
While they are hopeful to receive some reinforcements in the near future in the form of Justin Verlander and Kyle Tucker, the Astros made a move on Tuesday.
Houston has reportedly decided to call up talented third baseman Zach Dezenzo.
Dezenzo has played in 38 minor league games this season, batting .306/.386/.517 to go along with six home runs and 24 RBI.
Clearly, this is an aggressive move by the Astros as they are looking for an offensive spark after falling off a bit since making a huge run to take over their division lead in the past. They are hoping this call-up can help them get going.
Over their last 10 games, Houston has gone just 4-6. To get into the playoffs, they will have to pick up their level of play in the very near future as they are multiple games out of the Wild Card race and likely have to win their division to get into the postseason.
At 24 years old, Dezenzo has been making his way up through the Astros' farm system quickly.
MLB.com has him ranked as the team's No. 4 overall prospect. He is behind just Jacob Melton, Luis Baez, and Brice Matthews.
It will be interesting to see what ends up happening in his stint at the Major League level. Hopefully, Dezenzo can find success and help bring some energy to the team.