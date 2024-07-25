Houston Astros Claim Unique Place in Oakland Coliseum History
Wednesday’s 8-1 victory over the Oakland Athletics didn’t just help the Houston Astros hang onto their lead in the American League West. It marked their last appearance at Oakland Coliseum.
The Athletics, as they will only be known next season, will play in Sacramento in the next three seasons while they want for their stadium to be built in Las Vegas. It is supposed to be open for the 2028 season.
So, for each team that rolls through the Coliseum, it will be their final series at the Coliseum.
But the Astros will carry a distinction and a piece of history thanks to Wednesday’s win.
Houston will be the only American League team with an all-time winning percentage there. And that won’t change.
Why? As MLB.com pointed out, the next closest team is the Baltimore Orioles, who are 143-144 all-time against the Athletics in Oakland. But the Orioles have already paid their visit out west. No other AL team with a series in Oakland can pass Houston, either.
So, the Astros’ 55-54 record over the Athletics in Oakland will stand the test of time.
Houston only joined the AL in 2013, when the team was moved from the National League in exchange for the Milwaukee Brewers moving to the National League. While in the NL the Astros only visited Oakland once.
The Astros’ recent run of success has helped them reach that winning record. Since 2015 Houston was 49-38 in Oakland and went .500 or better in each season except 2020, which was shortened by the COVID-19 pandemic.
While in Sacramento, the Athletics will remain in the AL West.
The Astros already know when they will pay their two visits to Sacramento next season, as the 2025 schedule was released during the All-Star break.
Houston’s first trip will be a four-game series in Sacramento from June 16-19 at Sutter Health Park, which is the home of the Triple-A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants. The Astros return to Sacramento in their next-to-last series of the year from Sept. 23-25, which is followed by a trip to Anaheim to face the Los Angeles Angels to end the season.
Houston will face the Athletics at home on May 27-28 in a rare two-game division series at Minute Maid Park. Then the pair meet again for a four-game series from July 24-27.
The Astros have a day off on Thursday before they start a homestand featuring the Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday and the Pittsburgh Pirates on Monday.