Houston Astros Targeting Intriguing All-Star Rental Option from Blue Jays
There are a couple different ways the Houston Astros can attack this trade deadline.
Because they have so many star players on their roster already and will be getting back multiple from the injured list eventually, they could be conservative and just add a solid piece that fills the clear need within their starting rotation.
First base would likely still be an issue if that's what they decided to do, but they would have more than enough firepower to make up for a below average spot in their lineup.
The Astros could also get ultra-aggressive, bringing in a star first baseman and rotation piece that would erase as many concerns as possible for them heading into the playoffs.
Whatever they decide to do will ultimately be seen in a couple days, but one thing everyone knows is that Dana Brown and his front office are definitely pursuing starting pitching.
A few different names have been discussed regarding who they have their eye on. Erick Fedde and Jack Flaherty would be some of the bigger names they could bring in who would provide a boost to this rotation.
Jon Heyman of The New York Post says they are considering another option in Yusei Kikuchi of the Toronto Blue Jays, who is now seen as one of the best rental pitchers on the market despite his down season.
If Houston isn't comfortable giving up the assets it would likely take to land Fedde or Flaherty, then Kikuchi would certainly be a addition for them on the backend of their rotation to eat innings.
With Justin Verlander, Lance McCullers Jr., and Luis Garcia all expected to return at some point, bringing in the former All-Star would provide them with plenty of options they can turn to.