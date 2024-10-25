Houston Astros Could Keep Both Their Superstars With Upcoming Financial Flexibility
All eyes will be on what the Houston Astros do this winter regarding the free agency of Alex Bregman.
Re-signing him to the lucrative contract it presumably will take to keep him around signals they will continue to be contenders for the foreseeable future, but how that affects the other players on the roster will be seen, especially with Kyle Tucker and Framber Valdez slated to hit the open market after 2025.
The presumption is that if Bregman is brought back, the Astros won't have enough money to also keep Tucker and Valdez on the roster going forward, sparking some trade rumors that have been fueled by general manager Dana Brown stating they have to be "creative" when it comes to upgrading the roster.
However, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com thinks there is a pathway for Houston to re-sign Bregman this offseason while also holding onto Tucker.
"The Astros could certainly sign both Bregman -- who is about to become a free agent -- and Tucker -- who will be a free agent after next season ... they will have more payroll flexibility in 2026 with the contracts of Jose Abreu, Rafael Montero and Ryan Pressly coming off the books. That would allow the club to make a run at Tucker, a cornerstone player who will be 29 years old on Opening Day in '26," he writes.
That is quite the development.
Again, it was largely presumed that the contract Bregman might sign with the Astros would handcuff them to the point where neither Tucker nor Valdez would be back, but this signals there is a pathway for them to keep two cornerstones on this roster moving forward.
It's interesting to note that only the star right fielder was mentioned and not the pitcher.
That likely is due to Houston having multiple impact starters in their rotation for years to come, while they don't really have anyone in their pipeline who can become the type of player Tucker is and projects to be for the rest of his career.
Is Houston's front office and their owner thinking that far ahead?
Perhaps, but it would likely also force Jim Crane to spend extra money by being over the luxury tax, something he hasn't shown a propensity for during his tenure.
Still, this is a huge development for the Astros and their fans.
Not only is there a way to keep franchise legend Bregman on this team for years to come, but also to have Tucker continue playing in Houston during his prime.