Houston Astros Could Target One Time All-Star as First Base Solution
After ushering the biggest turnaround in Major League Baseball this season, the Houston Astros are poised to be buyers ahead of the trade deadline, once again, to fill in the few gaps on this roster so they can pursue another championship.
Contrary to what the slow start that took place for the majority of the year would suggest, this team is stacked and has very few areas the front office needs to address. But like every club who is looking to make a deep playoff run, they could use some additions to supplement this group.
Unlike most contenders across the league, it's unlikely the Astros will be targeting bullpen help because they signed Josh Hader this past offseason and Ryan Pressly, Bryan Abreu, and other key contributors have started to find their groove.
Instead, they will be searching for starting pitching options and potentially an extra bat at first base.
Jon Singleton has filled in nicely after Houston parted ways with Jose Abreu, but with seven homers and an OPS+ of 96, this lineup could still use some more pop. Behind him is star prospect Joey Loperfido, who has performed well during his limited 32-game sample size with a slash line of .261/.317/.402 and OPS+ of 104, but it's unproven if he can be an impact player in the playoffs.
With that in mind, the Astros could pursue one of the best hitters in the game who has seemingly been made available.
According to MLB insider Jon Morosi, the Tampa Bay Rays "will listen" to trade packages that feature their star first baseman Yandy Diaz.
The 2023 All-Star and Batting Champion is having a down year compared to his normal numbers. His slash line of .273/.329/.396 with eight homers, 46 RBI and an OPS+ of 109 is noticeably different than his 130 OPS+ figure during his six season with the Rays.
Still, he should be someone Houston is interested in acquiring.
His elite hitting would likely move Singleton into a platoon role off the bench, something that would improve the overall profile of this lineup. The acquisition of Diaz would also allow Houston to utilize Loperfido in the outfield more, an area where he has flashed his defensive prowess.
It won't be cheap to land the Silver Slugger, though.
Diaz has two more years of control left with his club option in 2026, but that could also be a benefit to the Astros since he's not making top-of-the-market money like others at his position.
This would give Houston a consistent option at first base for the next two seasons until one of their young players is ready to take over, while also allowing them to chase a World Series title this year.