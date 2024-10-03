Houston Astros Could Weirdly Benefit From Juan Soto Leaving New York Yankees
As the Houston Astros found out the hard way in their Game 1 loss against the Detroit Tigers in the Wild Card Round, their lack of production at first base is a major issue.
Victor Caratini started at first base against the Tigers, and while he didn't have a bad game, going 1-4, having someone with power in the lineup who could turn a game around would be a big help in playoff moments.
The Astros season is far from over. If there's one team in Major League Baseball to not count out when their backs are up against the wall, it's Houston.
They've proven time and time again that they can get the job done when things get tough, so don't be surprised if they win the next two games.
However, if they don't and the lack of production out of the first base position continues to be an issue, they'll have to address it in the offseason.
Even if the Astros win a World Series and get by with limited production out of the position, the 2024-25 offseason seems to be the time to fix the glaring issue.
And there's a weird way that it could happen.
Erik Beaston of Bleacher Report outlined it in his latest free agency prediction piece.
He wrote about how Pete Alonso could return to the New York Mets or could potentially be on his way out, depending on what Juan Soto decides to do.
If Soto signs with the Mets, Beaston believes the chances of bringing Alonso back "diminishes."
"Last year, amid a horrendously disappointing season for the Mets, his name was constantly in trade talks, with some expecting him to be dealt in a fire sale at the deadline. That did not happen and Alonso remained, with the understanding that he would be a free agent after the 2024 season. An unexpected Mets playoff run under new manager Carlos Mendoza has extended the team's season but the dark cloud of Alonso's future still hovers overhead... If the Mets sign Soto, the likelihood that they bring Alonso back greatly diminishes."
So, not only would Houston benefit from the New York Yankees losing Soto, but there's a chance they could also hurt them by grabbing Alonso.
Regarding power hitters at first base, there haven't been many better than the Florida native. Even in a down year, he's still posted a 123 OPS+ and has hit 34 home runs in the middle of a playoff team's lineup.
Depending on the price, this is the perfect solution for the Astros.