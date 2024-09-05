Houston Astros Demote September Call-Ups in Surprising Set of Moves
The Houston Astros were always going to utilize the expanded rosters that go into effect on Sept. 1 differently than others around the league as they are firmly in the playoff hunt and are trying to secure another AL West title.
Clubs who are outside of the postseason chase normally use this month that's been termed the September call-up period to give some of their star prospects a taste of Major League Baseball.
For those who are firmly in contender status, this gives them two extra contributors they can carry on their roster who could make an impact at some point during the fall.
That's why it made sense when the Astros announced they had promoted former top pitching prospect Forrest Whitley and catcher Cesar Salazar.
However, the duo's time in Houston was cut short after Chandler Rome of The Athletic reported both have been optioned back down to Triple-A after activating Jake Meyers off the paternity list and recalling reliever Nick Hernandez.
It's an interesting decision to say the least.
The Astros are now carrying six guys who can play in the outfield with Meyers, Yordan Alvarez, Jason Heyward, Chas McCormick, Ben Gamel and Mauricio Dubon in the mix.
Meanwhile, Salazar would have given Houston another option behind the plate if they were using Yainer Diaz at first base during a game and backup Victor Caratini either was injured or needed to be pinch-hit for based on a matchup.
As for Whitley, he finally showed his star potential at the Major League level when he struck out three batters in a single frame during his second MLB outing. He did follow that up two days later by having two runs score in the fifth inning of Wednesday's game, but he wasn't credited with those since Dubon made a fielding error.
In Whitley's two outings during his second stint with the team, he's been charged with zero earned runs in 2.2 innings of work, striking out five batters and only giving up four hits.
Maybe both of these players will be back later in the month, but the Astros continue to shuffle around their roster as they get ready for the playoffs.