Inside the Astros

Houston Astros Demote September Call-Ups in Surprising Set of Moves

After calling up two players as part of their September call-ups, the Houston Astros have decided to send them back down to the minors.

Brad Wakai

Apr 16, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros relief pitcher Forrest Whitley (60) walks off the mound after pitching during the ninth inning against the Atlanta Braves at Minute Maid Park
Apr 16, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros relief pitcher Forrest Whitley (60) walks off the mound after pitching during the ninth inning against the Atlanta Braves at Minute Maid Park / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Houston Astros were always going to utilize the expanded rosters that go into effect on Sept. 1 differently than others around the league as they are firmly in the playoff hunt and are trying to secure another AL West title.

Clubs who are outside of the postseason chase normally use this month that's been termed the September call-up period to give some of their star prospects a taste of Major League Baseball.

For those who are firmly in contender status, this gives them two extra contributors they can carry on their roster who could make an impact at some point during the fall.

That's why it made sense when the Astros announced they had promoted former top pitching prospect Forrest Whitley and catcher Cesar Salazar.

However, the duo's time in Houston was cut short after Chandler Rome of The Athletic reported both have been optioned back down to Triple-A after activating Jake Meyers off the paternity list and recalling reliever Nick Hernandez.

It's an interesting decision to say the least.

The Astros are now carrying six guys who can play in the outfield with Meyers, Yordan Alvarez, Jason Heyward, Chas McCormick, Ben Gamel and Mauricio Dubon in the mix.

Meanwhile, Salazar would have given Houston another option behind the plate if they were using Yainer Diaz at first base during a game and backup Victor Caratini either was injured or needed to be pinch-hit for based on a matchup.

As for Whitley, he finally showed his star potential at the Major League level when he struck out three batters in a single frame during his second MLB outing. He did follow that up two days later by having two runs score in the fifth inning of Wednesday's game, but he wasn't credited with those since Dubon made a fielding error.

In Whitley's two outings during his second stint with the team, he's been charged with zero earned runs in 2.2 innings of work, striking out five batters and only giving up four hits.

Maybe both of these players will be back later in the month, but the Astros continue to shuffle around their roster as they get ready for the playoffs.

Published
Brad Wakai

BRAD WAKAI

Brad Wakai graduated from Penn State University with a degree in Journalism. While an undergrad, he did work at the student radio station covering different Penn State athletic programs like football, basketball, volleyball, soccer and other sports. Brad currently covers the Philadelphia Phillies, Chicago Cubs and Houston Astros for Sports Illustrated/FanNation. He is also the Lead Contributor for Nittany Lions Wire of Gannett Media where he continues to cover Penn State athletics. Brad is the host of the sports podcast I Said What I Said, discussing topics across the NFL, College Football, the NBA and other sports. You can follow him on Twitter: @bwakai

Home/News