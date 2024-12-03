Houston Astros' Division Rivals Make Their First Notable Move of Free Agency
The Houston Astros didn't have the ending to the season they would have liked in 2024.
Their American League record of seven consecutive ALCS appearances was snapped by the upstart Detroit Tigers in the Wild Card round of the playoffs, perhaps signaling an end to their dynastic run that has seen them win two World Series titles.
That would feel even more true if Alex Bregman ends up with another team, taking yet another cornerstone of this Astros franchise off the roster.
However, for as disappointing of an end to the year that Houston had, it paled in comparison to what their division rival Texas Rangers went through.
After winning their first World Series championship in 2023, the Rangers could never get anything going this past season, and as the Astros won yet another division, Texas missed the playoffs entirely with a 78-84 record.
But, with talent littered throughout the Rangers' roster, they undoubtedly will gear up for another run at a championship in 2025, and they just made their first notable move of the winter.
Per Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News, Houston's rivals signed veteran catcher Kyle Higashioka to a two-year, $13.5 million contract that includes a mutual option for 2027.
While that certainly isn't a headline-grabber like some other additions Texas has made in the past, it's still a very solid roster booster that gives credence to the notion they are going to make necessary improvements before the upcoming season begins.
That could spell trouble for the Astros.
Already dealing with question marks surrounding the Bregman situation, Houston has other holes on their roster as well, most notably at first base that might not get solved if they hand out the money it would take to keep their star third baseman in the clubhouse.
The Seattle Mariners have been knocking on the door for a while, and all signs indicate they too are going to be aggressive this winter to make moves that could get them over the hump.
With potentially improved Rangers and Mariners rosters in place heading into 2025, that creates more challenges for the Astros as they not only look to get back into World Series contention, but also maintain their dominance over the AL West division.