Houston Astros Don't Deserve Benefit of Doubt After ‘Supremely Mediocre Start’
Slow starts to the MLB regular season are nothing new to the Houston Astros.
Over the last few years, they have made a habit of creating an early hole to climb out of. Once late April rolled around, the team was hovering right around the .500 mark, more often than not, being under it.
Eventually, the team would figure things out and they would catch fire, making a rapid ascension of the standings.
A year ago at this time, the Astros looked to have run out of magic. They were 7-17 and struggling to find any consistency.
But, MLB writers who put together power rankings over at The Athletic (subscription required) gave them the benefit of the doubt. The team was too talented not to eventually figure things out, given their track record of success.
In that instance, the writers were right.
Third baseman Alex Bregman turned things around after a slow start. Right fielder Kyle Tucker eventually returned from injury and performed at an MVP-level when healthy.
The team’s slow start proved to be an anomaly as Houston won the American League West for the seventh consecutive time in a full 162-game campaign. It was their eighth straight postseason appearance as well.
However, something feels different about the team this time around.
Confidence isn’t as high that a slow start can be turned around in large part because the roster, on paper, isn’t as good as it was in 2024 or previous years.
“The 2025 Astros have a similar ranking to the one from 364 days ago, even though they have a much better record than they did back then. So consider this a vote of no-confidence from the same writers from last season. There isn’t nearly enough they-should-be-better sentiment for the 2025 Astros to make up for what’s been a supremely mediocre start so far,” wrote Grant Brisbee of The Athletic.
The aura that the Astros carried for most of the last decade had begun to disappear. Significant talent loss this offseason, with Bregman signing a deal with the Boston Red Sox in free agency and Tucker being traded to the Chicago Cubs, are big reasons why.
Designated hitter Yordan Alvarez returning to his normal form would certainly help get the offense on track. But, there are so many players who are struggling, it is understandable why there is so much skepticism.
At 11-11, they are far from out of the race.
Alas, that is all they could end up being: a team that will be right around the .500 mark all season. Good enough to avoid lengthy losing streaks but not good enough to build serious momentum and be considered a contender any longer.