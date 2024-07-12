Houston Astros ‘Dream’ Trade Target Receives Huge Deadline Update
As the MLB trade deadline continues drawing closer, the Houston Astros are becoming a key team to watch. Earlier in the year, they were trending towards being a seller, but that has changed.
Now, the Astros look to be a clear-cut buyer. They have clawed their way back into playoff contention and are currently 48-44. With that record, they are just two games behind the Seattle Mariners in the American Leauge West division race.
Keeping that in mind, Houston could look to buy big in order to make a push towards the division and a playoff berth. If they do choose to buy, there are two different positions that they need to focus on the most.
One of them is adding another good arm to the starting rotation. The other is adding an upgrade at first base.
It has been rumored that the Astros' "dream" trade target is Arizona Diamondbacks first baseman Christian Walker. He has had a big season thus far, but it's not looking likely that he'll actually be available.
On Wednesday during a live video show on Bleacher Report, MLB insider Jon Heyman said that it is unlikely that the Diamondbacks will trade Walker. He seems headed towards riding out the rest of the season in Arizona.
During the 2024 MLB season thus afr, Walker has played in 93 games for the Diamondbacks. He has slashed .263/.337/.503 to go along with 22 home runs and 66 RBI.
Those numbers show why Houston would have such major interest in him.
Walker could end up being available during the upcoming offseaon if the Astros would like to pursue him that way. His contract is set to expire at the end of the 2024 season.
Outside of Walker, there are a couple of other first base targets that Houston could consider. Among those options are Cody Bellinger and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Unfortunately, there are doubts that both of those players could end up being available at the trade deadline too.
Adding a big enough upgrade at first base to make a trade worth it might be a difficult task. Instead, the Astros could focus on the upcoming MLB offseason with a few high-quality free agents available at the position.
Expect to hear a lot of rumors swirling around Houston over the next couple of weeks. Dana Brown would like to make some moves, but it takes two to tango on the trade market.