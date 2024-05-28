Houston Astros 'Eager' to Get Back 'Reliable' Pitcher
The Houston Astros have struggled a bit again recently, going 5-5 over their last 10 games.
However, just 4.5 games out of first place in the American League West, they're in an excellent position to prove why they're still the team to beat in the AL West and take home another division crown.
24-30 overall, it's been a much different season than years past for the Astros.
Dealing with more injuries than they ever have, it's tough to fault them for their early-season struggles.
With players returning and finally being able to compete alongside most of their top players, the expectation is for Houston to be much better than they've been over their first 54 games of the year.
They'll also return Luis Garcia at some point this season, who Theo DeRosa of MLB.com views as a player the Astros are "eager" to get back from the injured list.
"The owner of a career 3.61 ERA, Garcia underwent Tommy John surgery last May after making just six starts in 2023. The right-hander was a reliable member of the Astros’ rotation in 2021 and 2022 and will be welcomed back with Hunter Brown struggling and Cristian Javier, Jose Urquidy and Lance McCullers Jr. also on the IL," he writes.
The 27-year-old Garcia threw last week at Minute Maid Park, taking the next step in his rehab process.
As the right-hander continues to work back from his Tommy John surgery, he could be a big help if he returns to what he was prior to this injury.
Garcia has posted a 3.48 and 3.72 ERA in his two full seasons in 2021 and 2022, throwing in over 155.0 innings in both years, too.
He's certainly not the ace of this rotation, but has proven to be a reliable arm.
The Venezuela native will face hitters soon, another important step to get him back on the mound at the big league level.