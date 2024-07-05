Houston Astros Former Top Prospect Playing His Way into Call Up Consideration
Houston Astros fans have been waiting for one of their former top prospects to finally become a contributor for them at the Major League level.
After getting taken with the 17th overall pick in 2016, Forrest Whitley was immediately considered a Top 5 prospect and was ranked No. 1 from 2018-21.
Unfortunately for both parties, the right-hander has not been able to live up to the hype.
Until one single game this season, the 26-year-old had yet to appear in a Major League game. Much of that came from self-inflicted issues like being suspended 50 games for violating the drug prevention and treatment program, while the other causations came from injuries he suffered.
That was the case for Whitley again this season.
After transitioning to a bullpen role to give himself a better chance of getting called up, he wasn't able to participate in Spring Training because of a finger injury. Then, he had elbow soreness in April that put him back on the injured list.
Now, the long-time prospect is back on the field and is performing to a level where the Astros might give him another look to finally become the impact arm they thought he would be back in 2016.
In his five outings at the Triple-A level since returning from injury, he's only given up one earned run on four hits across six innings pitched, while striking out seven batters and walking three.
Getting into the mix for Whitley is going to be the challenge, though.
Houston's bullpen ranks 11th in the MLB with a 3.60 ERA after they put together an incredible showing in the month of June where Ryan Pressly found his past form, Josh Hader looked dominant again, and others started to produce more consistently.
Whitley might have missed his chance when things were shaky on the backend early in the season.
Injuries to the starting pitching staff has also caused the Astros to turn their attention more to that area now that the bullpen seems to have stabilized.
However, contending teams always needs arms, and with Houston playing their way into the playoff mix, then the former top prospect could find himself as someone this organization calls upon if he continues playing well.