Houston Astros Get ‘Really Good’ News on Star Slugger Ahead of Postseason
The Houston Astros will open their playoff push on Tuesday against the Detroit Tigers at 2:32 p.m. Eastern time.
While the Astros are again in a good position to win a World Series, there are more questions about them than ever before heading into the postseason. Of those issues include the injury to Yordan Alvarez.
When at his best, the left-handed slugger is arguably the top hitter on the roster. Unfortunately, he suffered a sprained knee when he slid into second base earlier in September, causing him to miss the last week of the regular season.
It was unclear if he'd return for the postseason, but according to Brian McTaggart of MLB.com, head coach Joe Espada said Alvarez is in a good position regarding the injury.
“That’s a really good sign,” said Espada. “He checked a ton of boxes today and tomorrow, he’s going to go out and hit.”
Even if he isn't 100%, Alvarez protecting the rest of the hitters in front and behind him could go a long way for Houston.
“We’re trying to see if he wants to [hit] on the field or in the cages,” Espada said. “I would like him to hit on the field. But just the fact he’s able to hit and rotate, and do stuff that a couple of days ago I thought he wasn’t going to be able to do in a matter of days, it’s a really good sign.”
It's uncertain when the Astros will announce their postseason roster, but it'll be interesting to see what they do with Alvarez.
If his batting practice goes well on Monday, it looks possible that he could return for Game 1.
They could certainly use the help, as he slashed .308/.392/.567 with 35 home runs throughout the campaign.