Houston Astros GM Reveals New Role for Star Pitcher Amid Rotation Getting Healthy
If it weren't for multiple players stepping up for the Houston Astros throughout the campaign as they dealt with injuries, it's tough to imagine the season they would've had.
The Astros are currently in the position they're in because of those players doing what they had to do, and it can't stop now.
While the club is getting healthier and is 5.5 games ahead of the Seattle Mariners in the American League West, it'll take more for them to accomplish their ultimate goal of winning a World Series.
Ronel Blanco, who's stepped up more than anyone, deserves all the credit in the world for what he's done for Houston. Viewed as somebody who might make a small impact on the team heading into the year, he's arguably been the best pitcher in the rotation.
He owns a 3.03 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, and has 144 strikeouts in 148 1/3 innings pitched.
The right-hander has struggled a bit recently, allowing 28 earned runs over his past 10 starts, but that doesn't take away from what he's done.
However, with the rotation getting healthier, his role is expected to change. According to Chandler Rome of The Athletic, general manager Dana Brown said on Sunday that Blanco is likely to join the bullpen when the rotation goes back to a five-man staff.
"Astros GM Dana Brown told the team's pregame radio show that Ronel Blanco is the most likely candidate to go to the bullpen when Houston goes back to a five-man rotation in the coming days."
This move comes as a surprise and doesn't at the same time. While Blanco has been excellent for much of the year, this will allow him to keep his workload down.
It's also possible that the Astros will need him to start a game in the postseason.
Hopefully, Blanco won't struggle when he enters the bullpen. Coming in for relief outings instead of starting a game is often a challenge for pitchers right away.
While that's a concern, if he has about three to four weeks to deal with that learning curve, he should be fine.
Houston's rotation getting healthy is the biggest thing here, and while they aren't fully healthy, as some starters are out for the remainder of the year, this is the healthiest they've been all season.
History suggests that the pitchers in the rotation will find success in the postseason, but only time will tell. With no clear favorite in the league, the Astros should feel confident in what they can do in October.