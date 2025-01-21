Houston Astros Have One Major Task Remaining To Accomplish This Offseason
This MLB offseason has featured some major changes for the Houston Astros, who moved on from several players who have been key contributors to their recent dynasty.
Future Hall of Fame starting pitcher Justin Verlander departed in free agency, agreeing to a one-year, $15 million deal with the San Francisco Giants.
Star third baseman Alex Bregman is expected to follow him out the door, as he remains available in free agency. Based on moves the team made this offseason, they seem to have accepted that harsh reality early on.
The most shocking move the team made was trading right fielder Kyle Tucker to the Chicago Cubs with only one season of team control remaining. In exchange for him, they plugged the hole at the hot corner, landing Isaac Parades and top prospect Cam Smith, in addition to pitcher Hayden Wesneski.
Things certainly didn’t unfold as the Astros were expecting this winter, as their odds of competing in the American League have plummeted. With their divisional foes all improving, 2025 could be a challenge for Houston, as their reign of dominance as we knew it could be coming to an end.
While their outlook for the upcoming campaign isn’t as bright as in years past, there is something the team can do to ensure they aren’t experiencing this amount of talent loss again next winter.
In the opinion of David Schoenfield of ESPN, the last thing the team needs to do this offseason is sign starting pitcher Framber Valdez to a long-term extension.
He is the next homegrown talent that is set to hit the open market as he will be a free agent after the 2025 season. That is something the Astros should do everything in their power to avoid happening.
They have done a good job of developing pitching over the years and have some solid depth despite Verlander and Yusei Kikuchi both departing. Valdez is the anchor to that staff and is someone Houston needs to build around.
A two-time All-Star, the talented lefty has cemented himself as one of the premier front-line starters in baseball. He has been excellent since transitioning into the rotation permanently, a reliable performer atop the rotation.
Valdez isn’t the most overpowering pitcher, with just about average strikeout percentages. Where he thrives is with his ability to keep the ball on the ground with an elite 62.2 groundball percentage, well above the league average of 42.6%.
Opponents have hit fly balls on only 13.5% of balls in play, well below the average of 24.9%. That profile is one that should hint at success deep into his career as he doesn’t look to blow hitters away with strikeouts.
He is the kind of player the Astros should be comfortable committing to long-term.