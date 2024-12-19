Houston Astros Unlikely To Trade Framber Valdez in Second Blockbuster Deal
This offseason has already featured one major move by the Houston Astros, who traded star right fielder Kyle Tucker to the Chicago Cubs.
It was a surprising turn of events as the team normally wouldn’t move a player entering the final year of their contract, but they received an offer they deemed strong enough to pull the trigger.
Two of the players coming back in the deal, Isaac Paredes and Cam Smith, could be their answer at third base in the present and future to replace Alex Bregman, who is currently a free agent.
Based on reports that have floated around, it sounds as if the two-time All-Star will be heading elsewhere this winter.
The Astros’ offer of $156 million is well short of the $200 million the Scott Boras client is looking to land.
Losing two players the caliber of Tucker and Bregman in one offseason would certainly be a massive blow to Houston’s chances of competing in 2025. Replacing that level of production and leadership in the clubhouse is a tall task.
Those moves could hint the franchise is looking to rebuild and retool on the fly.
Naturally, that means more trade rumors.
Another one that popped up during the Winter Meetings was that the team was listening to offers on their ace, Framber Valdez.
Also entering the final year of his contract, Valdez has been a steady source of production atop their rotation. He has recorded a WAR of at least 2.5 in four years running, making the All-Star team twice over that span.
Astros fans can rest easy; their ace isn’t going anywhere for the time being.
As shared by Jeff Passan of ESPN, the team has no plans to trade Valdez.
“A near-lock not to be moved: left-hander Framber Valdez, with Houston having told opposing executives it plans to keep him,” wrote the MLB insider.
The left-hander will be someone to keep an eye on as the season moves along, especially if Houston struggles out of the gate again and are unable to bounce back like they did in 2024.
It would behoove the front office to change their approach with homegrown players hitting free agency, especially if they aren’t in the contender ranks of the American League any longer.
Valdez wouldn’t command a trade package as strong as the one the Chicago White Sox received in exchange for Garrett Crochet, but they could get some premium assets back.
Their pipeline needs to be replenished after years of contending and seeking upgrades on the trade market.
Watching him leave in free agency, an offseason after Bregman potentially departs for nothing in return, would certainly hurt, but this is a clear indication that the Astros see themselves as a contender in 2025.