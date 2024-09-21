Houston Astros Have Overcome Major Starting Pitcher Issues To Be Playoff Threats
It is hard to believe that the Houston Astros are in the position they are currently. With nine games remaining, they hold a commanding five-game lead in the American League West over the Seattle Mariners.
Their chances of making the postseason sit at 99.2 percent, per ESPN. With a record of 83-70, it is hard to fathom this is the same team that at one point in June trailed in the division race by double-digit games.
The Astros have been on a torrid pace, as the Detroit Tigers are the only team that has been on their level since July 1st. As shared by Bradford Doolittle of ESPN, they are bonafide contenders in the AL once again.
In his most recent stock watch update, the team’s projections have skyrocketed. They went from 15th to 10th in projected wins from 84.4 to 88.3.
Their playoff odds are 99.7 with his projections, up from 50.4 percent last time. And their World Series chances have more than doubled, going from 3.2 percent to 8.8 percent.
With seven straight ALCS appearances, this is a team loaded with veteran experience. They know what it takes to win and will be a difficult out; they cannot be underestimated despite some of the main contributors being different.
What has led to such a turnaround? Elite starting pitching.
“Early in the season, we could write with accuracy that the Astros had an entire starting rotation on the IL. The group has never gotten fully healthy, yet Houston has emerged with a powerhouse rotation, one so good it's not certain that Justin Verlander can crack the playoff roster. It has been a group effort, but leading the way has been stalwart Framber Valdez, who has a claim to being baseball's best right-now starting pitcher,” Doolittle wrote as the team’s biggest success.
The postseason status of Justin Verlander is up in the air because of so many players rising to the occasion.
Earlier in the season, Ronel Blanco fired a no-hitter in place of the future Hall of Famer and cemented his status as a rotation member. Hunter Brown made an adjustment to his repertoire and has looked the part of an ace.
Spencer Arrighetti has had some ups and downs during his rookie season but has been solid at the back end.
Arguably the biggest surprise has been Yusei Kikuchi. Acquired from the Toronto Blue Jays ahead of the deadline, many people panned the trade for Houston, saying they overpaid.
Naysayers no longer exist as Kikuchi has been excellent. The team has won all nine of his starts as the coaching staff has worked wonders to get the most out of his above-average stuff.
Depth and talent are their biggest weapon in the starting rotation. A player with the resume of Verlander potentially not having a starting spot speaks volumes to how deep of a group Joe Espada will have to rely on in the postseason.