Houston Astros Pitching Depth Warrants More Credit Than It Is Being Given
It took a little while into the 2024 MLB season, but the Houston Astros once again look like contenders in the American League.
Their streak of seven consecutive ALCS appearances looked to be in real jeopardy in June as they were double-digit games behind the Seattle Mariners in the AL West. A torrid June has been carried throughout the summer, as the Astros tied the Detroit Tigers for the best record in a 60-game stretch starting July 1st.
Back atop the division, Houston is likely looking at a matchup with those red-hot Tigers or the Minnesota Twins. Right now, the Twins hold the last wild card spot but they are only 1.5 games ahead of Detroit.
Lurking are the Mariners 2.0 games behind and Boston Red Sox, who are 4.0 but have a series against Minnesota this weekend.
A lot could change over the final two weeks of the season, but the Astros look like they will be a playoff team, likely the No. 3 seed with playoff odds set at 97.1 percent.
What has helped get this team back on track? Their veteran and championship-laden lineup took a little while to find its groove, but they started clicking once again.
Yordan Alvarez leads the way along with Jose Altuve continuing to put up solid numbers. Alex Bregman found his form, setting himself up for a massive payday this upcoming offseason. If Kyle Tucker can get healthy, that fills one of the major voids as outfield and first base has been unproductive.
While the lineup figured things out, the pitching staff came alive. Hunter Brown has been incredible along with Framber Valdez. Out of the bullpen, Josh Hader has been lights out closing games.
Alas, there are some analysts who believe that is all Houston has to rely on when it comes to their pitching staff. That is the opposite of their standing, as the Astros actually have great depth, at least in the rotation.
Along with Valdez and Brown, the team has gotten contributions from Ronel Blanco, rookie Spencer Arrighetti and deadline acquisition Yusei Kikuchi. On top of that, former Cy Young Award winner and MVP Justin Verlander looms as an option.
There are some concerns about Verlander, but Bradford Doolittle of ESPN believes the worries about their pitching are overblown.
“There is enough pitching here to make another title run -- especially since you can compact your pitcher usage in the postseason. Not to mention these guys know how to win in October: The Astros have made a ridiculous seven straight ALCS appearances. The Verlander question, however, looms as perhaps as big a decision as any manager will make this postseason -- and it's a rookie manager in Joe Espada who has to make it. Do you dare bench a future Hall of Famer when he's not pitching like one of your top five starters?”
If Joe Espada has five players worthy of starting games, which he might, you would hope a veteran such as Verlander would be willing to do whatever it takes to help the team win. Maybe he could be deployed as a multi-inning bulk pitcher as an insurance policy out of the bullpen?
Verlander will be on the playoff roster; what his role will be is anyone’s guess right now.