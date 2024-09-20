Houston Astros Starter Predicted To Land Three-Year, $54 Million Deal in Offseason
The Houston Astros are in an excellent position to clinch the American League West in the coming days. They're currently five games ahead of the Seattle Mariners in the division.
After the dynasty looked to potentially be meeting its end during the beginning of the year, the Astros responded by showing they're still a team to be feared around the league.
It can't be overlooked how much some guys have stepped up, especially on the mound. Houston's pitching staff hasn't been healthy all season and, sadly, won't be in the postseason, either.
If there's one reason to worry about how the team will play in October, it's because of that. However, if their arms continue to do what they've done and the bats get going, it's impossible to bet against the Astros.
One pitcher in particular will have to step up in a big way. That's Yusei Kikuchi.
Kikuchi was traded for at the deadline and given he hits free agency in the winter, it was clearly a move to help them win now.
Perhaps he will return to Houston in the offseason, but they overpaid for him in July because they needed someone to help them get by in the regular season and start games in the playoffs.
Fast forward to his first eight starts with the club, and Kikuchi has been dominant. At this rate, the Astros should do everything it takes to keep him around on a favorable deal.
The question now becomes, how much should they expect to spend?
Andrew Bassan of FanSided listed five "dream" free agent targets for the Baltimore Orioles, which included Kikuchi.
Bassan also predicted his future contract, writing that the 33-year-old will land a three-year, $54 million deal.
"With Kyle Bradish and Tyler Wells out for at least the beginning of next season, the Orioles will need at least one more dependable starter to plug in after Eflin and Rodriguez. That could come in the form of Japanese lefty Yusei Kikuchi. With the Great Wall of Baltimore in left field, the Orioles would be wise to add another lefty to the rotation and Kikuchi's plus-stuff (he has averaged over one strikeout per inning since 2021) would play well in Baltimore. Kikuchi signed with the Jays in 2022 for 3 years $36M and will likely command another three-year deal that would take him through his age-36 season."
If the left-hander would be willing to take a deal in the $50 million range, Houston should feel comfortable paying him that amount.
It isn't cheap, especially when factoring in that his first eight starts have been better than nearly all of his career, but he looks great in an Astros jersey.
There would have to be more done, but it'd be a step in the right direction, as their rotation should have some changes in 2025.