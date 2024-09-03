Houston Astros Have Thrived Despite Underwhelming Deadline Returns
The turnaround that the Houston Astros have undergone during the 2024 season has been quite remarkable.
Earlier in the summer, they trailed the Seattle Mariners by double-digit games in the American League West standings. There were a lot of people who believed the current core of the team had run its course and some big trades would happen ahead of the deadline.
There were a few headline-grabbing deals, but none involved the Astros selling off big-named players such as Alex Bregman. Instead, the team was in the midst of an impressive bounceback, as they now control the AL West.
Coupled with a complete faceplant by the Mariners, Houston is six games clear of Seattle entering play on September 3rd. It would take a meltdown of pretty epic proportions for the Astros to not take home the AL West crown for the fourth straight season and seventh time out of the last eight.
Better baseball has been being played as the team is getting healthier. It has been a fortunate turn of events and returns to the mean, as the moves Houston made ahead of the deadline haven’t really paid off.
As shared by Bradford Doolittle of ESPN, they were one of two contenders, along with the Minnesota Twins, who didn’t do much to help themselves but it hasn’t hurt them.
“Yusei Kikuchi has been consistent for Houston, which has been a help to the rotation as it continues to round into postseason form. As mentioned in the Yankees' entry, Ferguson has an ugly WPA but has been solid of late and hasn't been used in high leverage anyway. Overall, it still looks like a quiet deadline for Houston. Nevertheless, the Astros now look even more bound for another AL West title than they did a month ago,” Doolittle wrote.
A lot was made about their deal to acquire Yusei Kikuchi, an impending free agent, from the Toronto Blue Jays. They paid a steep prospect price that could come back to bite them down the road.
One of the players, Will Wagner, has gotten off to a scorching hot start to his Major League career.
Alas, the Astros aren’t focused on down the road. They are concerned with the here and now as they are peaking and once again look like true contenders in the AL.
Will they make it eight straight ALCS appearances? You would be hard-pressed to find anyone willing to bet against that.