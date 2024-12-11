Houston Astros in Talks to Send All-Star Outfielder to Cubs in Stunning Trade
The rumors centered around the Houston Astros trading Kyle Tucker seem to be heating up.
According to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, the Astros and Chicago Cubs have had preliminary trade talks involving a deal that would send Tucker to the Cubs.
Rosenthal added that outfielder Seiya Suzuki and corner infielder Isaac Paredes are two players Houston has an interest in.
The Astros reportedly want Big League players, but Rosenthal reported that any deal for Tucker from Chicago would involve a prospect, too.
"Talks are fluid, and the teams have exchanged a variety of names. Any Cubs package for Tucker, 27, likely would include prospects as well. Third baseman Cam Smith, Chicago’s first-round pick in 2024, is another player in whom the Astros are interested."
Trading Tucker doesn't seem to be the right move for a Houston team that wants to compete for a World Series in 2025, but if the front office and ownership don't view the left-handed slugger as a long-term piece, there isn't any reason to keep him around.
A package around Cam Smith, Paredes, and Suzuki is decent, but if the Astros are moving the All-Star, why not get as many prospects as they can?
Houston's farm system is one of the worst in baseball, and while Smith would help it, the Astros need plenty more than one elite prospect.
According to Rosenthal, landing Suzuki could be tough for Houston. The Cubs don't want to trade him and would rather move Cody Bellinger in a separate deal, but the Astros would like Suzuki in a deal.
There are many moving parts here, but the Astros are on the phone, and that's a big deal.