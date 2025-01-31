Houston Astros Infield Target Agrees to Deal With Seattle Mariners
The Houston Astros were connected to Jorge Polanco at two separate times this offseason.
When it appeared like Alex Bregman wouldn't return, it was reported the Astros were interested in the veteran infielder to potentially backfill the opening.
But when they acquired Isaac Paredes as part of the package in the Kyle Tucker trade, it no longer seemed like Houston was considering signing the 11-year big leaguer.
Then, just as reports started coming out the front office was seriously considering a reunion with Bregman, it was also revealed they were looking into the possibility of adding Polanco in case their franchise legend decided to sign elsewhere.
Well, Polanco is now no longer available.
Per Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, he has agreed to a deal with the Seattle Mariners, rejoining the team he spent last season with after they acquired him ahead of this past campaign.
No financial details have been released at the time of writing.
Adding another infielder is been something the front office seems keen on doing despite already having a full group with Mauricio Dubon slotted into the utility man role.
Jose Altuve has been floated as someone who could be in for a role change, moving out of his spot at second base and taking over left field despite never playing there at any point during his distinguished Major League career.
Of course, the Polanco development puts more attention on bringing Bregman back.
It seems like Houston is ready to go with their plan of moving Altuve into left to fill that hole.