Houston Astros Interested in Veteran Infielder As Alex Bregman Contingency Plan
The Houston Astros are re-engaged with Alex Bregman.
How likely it is for something to get done remains to be seen with the Astros reportedly willing to extend him a lucrative contract.
One report suggests they are still a longshot to reunite with the two-time World Series champion, but this is a fluid situation.
So fluid that Houston has a contingency plan in place.
"... the Astros continue to show strong interest in another option, veteran infielder Jorge Polanco, two league sources told The Athletic on Monday. Polanco, 31, offers the Astros a contingency plan if Bregman goes elsewhere or sees his market drag into spring training," reports Chandler Rome of The Athletic.
If that sounds familiar, that's because Jorge Polanco was connected to the Astros in the early stages of the offseason when it seemed like Bregman would not be back with the team.
But, Houston eventually shipped Kyle Tucker out of town in a deal netted them two third basemen - Isaac Paredes for the present and star prospect Cam Smith for the future.
This is shaping up to have an interesting conclusion.
Polanco is expected to be ready for Opening Day after he underwent surgery on his left knee. He can play across multiple infield positions, giving the Astros another versatile defender alongside their Gold Glover super utilityman Mauricio Dubon.
However, his addition would do nothing to address the glaring hole in left field.
Across the veteran's 917 appearances in the field, he's stood on the grass zero times.
The same goes for Jose Altuve, who said he'd be willing to move into left if that meant the Astros re-signed Bregman, but it's hard to imagine the same would hold true for the addition of Polanco.
Still, it seems like there is clear interest from Houston towards Polanco.
If Bregman ultimately signs with a different team, it could be only a matter of time before they go with their Plan B and add the 11-year veteran as a consolation prize.