Houston Astros Injured Starter Approaching Rehab on Spring Training Buildup
Spencer Arrighetti is on the Houston Astros’ current road trip. Believe it or not, that’s a significant step in his recovery.
After breaking his right thumb in a freak batting practice accident on April 7 in Seattle, he’s been at home, watching the team on television and allowing his thumb to heal.
By going on this road trip, it’s the next step in getting Arrighetti back on the field. This allows him to work with team trainers, continue to throw and build his arm back up so he can start again.
Team trainers are watching him to the point where they’re putting a radar gun on his side sessions to make sure he doesn’t overdo it, even though the thumb is now fully healed.
He told MLB.com’s Brian McTaggart that he’s drawn motivation from watching the team’s recent success, which has seen the Astros move into first place in the American League West Division.
Astros Pitcher Spencer Arrighetti’s Next Rehab Steps
“I’m just really, really grateful that the guys have done such a great job on and off the field to grind out these games that we have ourselves in a good position in the division,” he said. “Obviously, that’s more fire for me. That’s the motivation I need to get in the training room and crush everything I’ve got every day just to make sure I can be and will be part of that when I get back.”
Arrighetti said to McTaggart that there is no set calendar for his return. But it sounds like he’ll build up like it’s back in spring training.
What does that mean? Right now, he’s throwing on flat ground from 70 feet. He’ll stretch out further to flat ground and then move to a mound where he will likely start with just fastballs. He’ll add spin and then, after bullpen sessions, he’ll throw live batting practice.
Only then will he go on a rehab assignment to the minor leagues. Given his inactivity and the fact that he just started throwing last week, there’s a good chance he’ll need at least two or three rehab starts before he’s activated.
He was only able to start two games for Houston before the injury. He went 1-1 with a 5.59 ERA. He broke into the Majors last year when Houston had injury issues and went 7-13 with a 4.534 ERA in 29 games. He struck out 171 and walked 65 in 145 innings.
The Astros were encouraged by his spring training and were hoping he would make a solid third option behind Framber Valdez and Hunter Brown. He may still be that option. It’s just going to take longer to find out.
