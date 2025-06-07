Do Houston Astros Have the Momentum to Continue Historic Trend?
The Houston Astros started the month of June with a bang, taking control of the American League West on the third day of the month. Come today, the Astros' division lead stands at a thin 1.5 games with a weaker schedule on the horizon for the next two weeks.
Since May 27, the Astros have gone 6-3 with a two game sweep over the Athletics, split a series with the Tampa Bay Rays, and taken two-of-three from the Pittsburgh Pirates. After its upcoming series with the Guardians, Houston will only play one series against a team with a winning record until the last week of June. The combined record of the Astros' next four opponents is 106-144.
In the past month, only three teams (Yankees, Twins, Tigers) have won more games than Houston. The rest of the AL West has a 40-67 over the same time, paving an easy path for the Astros to return to their comfort zone at the top of the division.
The Astros have not lost a full-season AL West title in seven seasons, having their streak broken in the shortened 2020 season. Since that streak started, Houston won two World Series titles and appeared in seven consecutive American League Championship Series'.
The Astros have jumped on the slumps of their division rivals while being far from a world-burner on either side of the ball, ranking 25th in offense (15 runs) and 14th in pitching (21 runs allowed). Houston has put together a .218/.257/.358 slash line as a team. Jeremy Peña is the only player in the Astros' lineup with an OPS above .600, slashing .526/.550/1.100 over the last seven days. Houston's pitching staff, lead by ace Hunter Brown, has been in the middle-of-the-pack in terms of team ERA (4.30) and WHIP (1.20) during the same span.
The Astros start a three-game series with the Cleveland Guardians (33-28) tonight with Colton Gordon (0-1, 5.95 ERA) getting the start against Logan Allen (3-3, 4.22 ERA). Houston has won every season series against Cleveland dating back to 2018, going 29-13 over that time.