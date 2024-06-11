Houston Astros' Insane Streak Ends With Ugly Collapse
The Houston Astros' brutal 4-3 extra-innings loss to the San Francisco Giants on Monday hurt for a number of reasons.
For starters, it was their second walk-off loss in as many days. After blowing a 7-4 lead against the Los Angeles Angels and losing in the bottom of the ninth on Sunday, the Astros coughed up a 3-1 lead and lost in the bottom of the 10th on Monday.
The back-to-back meltdowns marked Houston's first losing streak of the month, dragging the team's record to seven games below .500.
Even worse, the Astros missed out on a golden opportunity to extend their historic streak.
Prior to Monday's loss, which came in the team's 67th game of the season, Houston had won 12 straight contests that took place in their 67th game of the year, a streak dating back to 2011.
Even more impressively, the Astros absolutely dominated those affairs (even during the lean years of 2011 to 2014), winning all but one by multiple runs and outscoring their opponents 87-33.
Unfortunately for Houston, however, that streak finally came to an end on Monday in San Francisco.
The Astros battled the Giants to a 1-1 draw through nine innings before finally taking the lead with two runs in the top of the 10th, only to watch it immediately slip away.
Josh Hader had already pitched the ninth, so Joe Espada brought in Rafael Montero to close things out. He immediately imploded, surrendering four hits and getting charged with three runs while recording just one out. He surrendered the game-winning single to Austin Slater, costing Houston another winnable game and blowing the team's special streak in the process.
The Astros will try to bounce back in the second game of the series at Oracle Park on Tuesday night.
Both teams will send their breakout pitchers to the mound with Ronel Blanco taking the hill for Houston and Jordan Hicks toeing the rubber for San Francisco.