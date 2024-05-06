Houston Astros Closer Gives Lame Excuse For Latest Choke-Job
It's only early May, but Houston Astros closer Josh Hader already looks like one of the biggest free-agent busts of the offseason.
The Astros' $95 million closer malfunctioned once again during a tight game on Sunday. With the score tied at 4-4 heading into the ninth inning against the Seattle Mariners, Hader's job was to simply keep the game tied and give Houston's bats a chance to win it in the bottom of the ninth.
Instead, Hader blew the game. With one out and an 0-2 count on Cal Raleigh, Hader threw a sinker right down the middle that Raleigh ripped into the Crawford Boxes for a go-ahead solo homer.
Hader recovered to finish the inning without incident, but the damage was done. The Astros couldn't rally in the bottom of the frame, losing their second game in a row and falling to 12-22.
After the game, Hader gave a weak explanation for why he and setup man Ryan Pressly (who allowed the game-tying run) have been so ineffective this season.
Hader essentially said, "This sport is hard," failing to take accountability for his struggles even though his pitch to Raleigh was an obvious mistake. He also doesn't sound willing to make adjustments that could correct his poor performance. "We do what we do, we put in the work, we stick to our routines, and eventually it will turn out for us," he said.
Maybe, but Houston can't afford to wait much longer. The team is already 10 games below .500 and seven games behind the first-place Mariners. The Astros need better results ASAP if they want to start chipping away at that deficit and get back in the playoff hunt.
At 1-3 with a 6.14 ERA, Hader isn't helping. He has as many losses as saves (three) and has been completely unreliable at the end of games. Houston is paying him to be one of the best closers in the game, but instead he's been one of the worst.
That needs to change sooner rather than later. If it doesn't, the Astros need to find someone else who can handle the ninth inning.