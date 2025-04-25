Houston Astros Introduce Mouth-Watering New Food Items at Daikin Park
Optimism surrounding the Houston Astros is on the rise with the homestand they just wrapped up.
Facing off against the San Diego Padres and Toronto Blue Jays, the Astros were able to put together their first winning streak of the 2025 MLB regular season.
They won the first two games of the three-game series against the Padres, winning back-to-back contests for the first time this year. After unfortunately losing Game 3, the team bounced back in a three-game series against the Blue Jays, pulling off the sweep.
The fans at Daikin Park have been treated to some solid baseball thus far this campaign, with Houston going 9-6 at their home ballpark.
As if that wasn’t a good enough reason for fans to get excited when attending games, the team has introduced a new mouth-watering food item that will be sold during games.
Shared by the official MLB account on X, the Astros are going to have a new fried chicken waffle sandwich available at Daikin Park. Waffles are used as the bun for juicy fried chicken that is covered in pepper jack cheese, bacon onion jam and honey chipotle aioli.
Ballpark food around the league has been upgrading in recent years, with teams having full tastings before the season to introduce new items that will be available in the ballpark.
Fans who want the go-to hot dog, popcorn or pretzel can still get those things, but incredible food items like the fried chicken waffle sandwich are becoming more prevalent in ballparks as teams look to improve the fan experience and one-up each other.
Fans who are seeking out the sandwich can find it at Fry-4-3 Double Play locations in Sections 206 and 420, per KPRC 2 Houston.
Also available at Fry-4-3 Double Play in those locations are the H-Town Hot Chicken Loaded fries.
Golden, crispy french fries are covered in fried chicken pieces doused in H-Town Hot Sauce and finished off with ranch and hot honey aioli with green onions.
The Daddy Mac Dog, sold at sections 113, 129, 213, 416, and 427, will draw plenty of attention as well. A foot long Angus beef hot dog is covered with brisket, macaroni and cheese, barbeque sauce and a dill pickle, bringing the run of the mill ballpark dog to another level.