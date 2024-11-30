Houston Astros Key Free Agent Target Predicted To Sign Deal With AL Rivals
The first order of business for the Houston Astros this offseason is figuring out what to do with third baseman Alex Bregman.
One of their key contributors for nearly a decade, the team is going to do everything in its power to bring him back. Replacing him would be a challenge given how important he is to their lineup and clubhouse.
Once things are squared away with him, whether it is retaining him or having to find a replacement, they can turn their attention to other needs on the roster.
Arguably the biggest hole currently exists on the diamond across from Bregman at first base.
Jose Abreu was a disaster in 2024, as he was released after slashing .124/.167/.195 across 120 plate appearances, recording a -1.7 WAR. His drop in production in parts of two seasons with the Astros was shocking, to say the least.
In his place, the team turned to Jon Singleton.
While he was certainly more productive than Abreu, which was a low bar to clear, he too left something to be desired.
His slash line on the season was .234/.321/.386, recording a 0.3 WAR.
The gap between the two was sizable, but Houston should be scouring the market for upgrades.
One of the players whom they have been connected to as a good fit is Christian Walker of the Arizona Diamondbacks.
The powerful right-handed hitter would not only add another threat to the lineup but would give the team another stellar defender to support the pitching staff. He has won the Gold Glove Award in the National League three years running.
However, Astros fans will be disappointed by the prediction that Andy McCullough of The Athletic has made.
He believes that Walker will end up with their bitter American League rivals, the New York Yankees.
“Let’s make this clear: The priority for the Yankees is Juan Soto. The priority is Juan Soto. The priority is Juan Soto. But if you didn’t CTRL-F “Yankees” on your browser, you’ll see that Steve Cohen has scotched that possibility within this exercise. So the Yankees will have to regroup. If Soto signs elsewhere, Hal Steinbrenner will reallocate those resources to improve the lineup and the rotation. The smoothest fit would involve signing Walker, a quietly consistent performer who would be a significant upgrade over Anthony Rizzo both with his bat and with his glove.”
That would certainly be tough to watch the Yankees snag a free agent right from underneath them, but the market for the talented first baseman will be large.
Because of his age, he is going to cost a fraction of the price compared to someone such as Pete Alonso of the New York Mets, but Walker’s production is on par with the four-time All-Star at the plate and he more than makes up for any shortcomings with his defensive ability.