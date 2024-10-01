Houston Astros Legend Surprisingly Misses Wild Card Roster Against Tigers
The Houston Astros have announced their active roster for the American League Wildcard series against the Detroit Tigers.
The team will take 26 players into round, 15 position players and 11 pitchers, however one very big name has been left off the list.
Future Hall of Fame pitcher Justin Verlander was left off the postseason roster for the Astros entering the Wildcard round on Tuesday. The 41-year-old recently returned to the rotation after dealing with neck discomfort that placed him on the team’s 15-day injured list. Verlander had seven starts after being out for over two months, but couldn’t get back to form.
The 2022 American League Cy Young Winner had a 2-4 record with an 8.10 ERA since his return, including only 23 strikeouts over 33.1 innings of work. With the team adding pitching at the MLB Trade Deadline and seeing breakout performances from some of their younger starters, Verlander's spot on the roster was in question entering the final week of the season. It is now official.
The right hander could rejoin the team’s roster for the ALDS if they defeat the Tigers in the best of three series. He will join 17 other players on the team’s taxi squad for the series in case an injury occurs.
By keeping Verlander off the roster, the team is forgoing 38 games of playoff experience, including 19 appearances as a member of the Houston Astros.
The team will carry three catchers on the roster and Cesar Salazar will join Yainer Diaz and Victor Caratini on the squad.
Not many other surprises to the roster as the Astros look to begin their voyage back to the World Series for the fifth time in eight years. Rookie infielder Shay Whitcomb was not added to the active roster and will join Verlander on the taxi squad.
The Houston Astros will begin play on Tuesday with Framber Valdez on the mound against the Tigers. He will matchup against AL Cy Young favorite Tarik Skubal for Detroit. The Astros have not lost a first round series since falling in the National League Divisional Series (NLDS) in 2001.
The first pitch is scheduled for 2:32 p.m. ET at Minute Maid Park in Houston. The game will be available nationally on ABC.