Houston Astros Legend's Son DFA'd by Blue Jays
The Toronto Blue Jays made a roster move on Friday, as they designated infielder Cavan Biggio for assignment.
He is the son of Houston Astros legend and Baseball Hall of Fame member Craig Biggio.
Sportsnet reported the move, along with the corresponding move, which was the recall of infielder Spencer Horwitz.
That starts the clock on the 29-year-old Biggio. Within seven days he can either be traded or placed on outright or unconditional release waivers. There’s a chance that he could return to Toronto and be assigned to Triple-A Buffalo if he is not claimed by anyone.
Born in Houston, the younger Biggio went to St. Thomas High School and played three collegiate seasons at Notre Dame. He batted .272 with 15 home runs, 70 RBI, and 33 stolen bases in his career with the Fighting Irish. He was also an All-Star in the 2015 Cape Cod League.
The Blue Jays made him a fifth-round pick in 2016 and he signed a $300,000 bonus to join the organization. Toronto called him up on May 24, 2019, and he made his Major League debut that day.
He played alongside Vladimir Guerrero Jr., which made the pair the first set of teammates to be sons of Hall of Famers. Vladimir Guerrero Sr. was inducted in 2018 while Craig Biggio was inducted in 2015.
He’s played parts of six seasons with the Blue Jays, as he slashed .227/.343/.382/.725 with 48 home runs and 176 RBI. He’s proven to be a useful player for Toronto, as he’s played every position except pitcher and catcher. He played the majority of his 494 career games at second base, just as he dad did for the Astros.
With a little more than four years of service time, Biggio is currently eligible for arbitration in 2025 and set for free agency in 2026, assuming he finds a Major League landing spot soon.
The elder Biggio is one of a handful of players with 3,000 career hits and he’s one of three Astros with at least 2,000 hits with the team. His 3,060 hits leads the franchise. He also had 668 doubles, 291 home runs, 1,175 RBI, 414 stolen bases, and a .281 batting average.