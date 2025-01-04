Houston Astros Linked to Intriguing Outfield Target To Replace Kyle Tucker
Coming into the MLB offseason, one of the bigger needs for the Houston Astros was finding an upgrade in the outfield.
That sizable need became gargantuan when they agreed to trade star right fielder Kyle Tucker to the Chicago Cubs in exchange for third baseman Isaac Parades, pitcher Hayden Wesneski and third base prospect Cam Smith.
It was a solid return for the Astros, who now have an immediate and long-term replacement for Alex Bregman at third base should he depart. Wesneski will help replenish some of the pitching depth lost this offseason as well.
But there is a gaping hole in the outfield, where the projected starters right now are some combination of Yordan Alvarez, Jake Meyers, Mauricio Dubon, Taylor Trammell and Chas McCormick.
With first base being addressed by the signing of Christian Walker, finding some help in the outfield is the No. 1 priority ahead of the 2025 season getting underway.
Houston could dip into free agency and sign one of the many veterans that remain available in what has been a slower-than-anticipated developing corner outfield market.
Anthony Santander and Jurickson Profar would certainly help replace some of what was lost by trading Tucker but could be outside of the team’s price range. If they won't open up the checkbook for Bregman and go over the tax, it is hard to imagine them doing it for anyone.
With that in mind, the trade market could be where the team goes to find an upgrade.
One intriguing name pitched by Anthony Franco of MLBTradeRumors is Jesus Sanchez of the Miami Marlins.
Projected to earn $3.2 million via his second time through arbitration, he would fit nicely into the team’s salary cap without pushing them over the tax. Always looking to save money, he could be someone the Marlins look to move as they are in yet another full-on rebuild. Franco described Sanchez as an "upgrade" over Trammell.
“Sánchez is a former top prospect who has settled in as a low-end regular in the big leagues. He’s coming off a .252/.313/.417 showing with 18 homers and 16 stolen bases — his second straight league average offensive performance,” wrote Franco.
Anything is certainly possible when it comes to Miami trading away players as they already flipped corner infielder Jake Burger and starting pitcher Jesus Luzardo in trades to the Texas Rangers and Philadelphia Phillies respectively.
It is unknown what the asking price for Sanchez would be, but if the Astros are willing to include a top 15-20 prospect, it could be enough.
Berger was acquired in exchange for the Rangers’ No. 17 ranked prospect and two players outside of their top 30. Luzardo, whose value was higher, cost the Phillies their No. 4 and No. 22 ranked prospects.