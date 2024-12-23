Ex-MLB Exec Urges Toronto Blue Jays To Sign Houston Astros Star Alex Bregman
After the moves the Houston Astros have made over the past few days and weeks, a reunion with Alex Bregman seems very unlikely.
It's unfair to count anything out in free agency, but there's simply no room for the star third baseman on the roster after the Astros signed Christian Walker.
Bregman's free agency case seems confusing.
Many expected him to have a robust market, but the two-time All-Star still remains unsigned.
Some have suggested that Bregman, who reportedly wants to be paid like one of the top third basemen in baseball, might not sign for a while and will keep his options open.
It remains uncertain if that will be the case.
Ball clubs have shown interest in him, and if the two sides can come to an agreement on a price, something should be figured out eventually.
The Athletic's Jim Bowden took questions about the free agency and trade market, including multiple about Bregman.
He wrote that the Detroit Tigers are one of the teams pursuing him. They need a right-handed bat in the middle of their lineup and the New Mexico native would give them that.
"I think you have to give it time. The Tigers have been pursuing Bregman and Jack Flaherty, among others, and several top free agents haven’t signed yet."
While they could be where Bregman eventually signs, Bowden wants the Toronto Blue Jays to give him a look.
"The Blue Jays' best moves right now would be to sign Anthony Santander and Alex Bregman, or Bregman and [Corbin] Burnes, or Santander and Burnes, then just try to contend this year and hope it helps them re-sign [Bo] Bichette and [Vladimir] Guerrero, even if that's next offseason on the open market. Their farm system can't help much in the short term and they have little to trade so playing checkbook baseball is the only way out of this mess."
In a similar situation that Houston is in, the Blue Jays' farm system won't do them any good.
They don't have many prospects to trade, and with a roster loaded enough to compete if they make a move or two, Toronto could look at adding Bregman.
Playing in Canada always brings some questions.
Bregman, who's spent his entire big league career in Texas, might not want to play north of the border.
The Blue Jays are also a wrong move away from having to blow everything up, with some suggesting it could happen soon.
For now, Bregman remains unsigned, and if it continues for any longer, he could find himself in a tough spot.