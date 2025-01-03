Houston Astros Linked to Reunion With 17-Year World Series Champion Veteran
The Houston Astros still have a few areas they could look to improve. For now, finding an outfielder is the Astros' top priority, but they could also use another starter.
There are questions about their rotation in 2025, mainly due to a few of their arms dealing with injuries last season and entering Spring Training with questionable health.
Houston won't spend heavily on a starter unless it finds a deal too good to pass up. That would mean the Astros are likely in the mix for a veteran or a C-tier arm.
Someone like Charlie Morton, who pitched for Houston in its 2017 World Series, could be an option.
Morton was excellent in the 2017 World Series, posting a 1.74 ERA in 10 1/3 innings. He struck out 11 and allowed just five hits in his work.
Still on the market, according to Nick Deeds of MLB Trade Rumors, Morton wants to pitch for a team that holds Spring Training in Florida.
Deeds linked the Astros to the right-hander on Thursday, naming them a "speculative" destination.
"Reportedly, Morton’s preference is to pitch for a team that hosts their Spring Training in Florida so he can stay close to home for more of the season. Aside from the Braves and Rays, the Orioles, Red Sox, Tigers, Astros, Blue Jays, Marlins, Twins, Mets, Yankees, Phillies, Pirates, Cardinals, and Nationals all play in the Grapefruit League during the spring. The majority of those teams are either facing significant payroll constraints or unlikely to add rotation help this winter, but the Orioles, Astros, Tigers, and Mets could all be speculative potential destinations for the right-hander should he wind up departing Atlanta."
Morton, 41 years old, shouldn't be more than a couple million dollars in free agency. His stuff has declined due to his age, which isn't uncommon, posting a 4.19 ERA in 2024.
While his stuff declining isn't ideal, he's managed to stay healthy recently, pitching in at least 163 1/3 innings in every season since 2021.
That's four years of being a workhorse, and for a Houston rotation that's had its fair share of injuries, he could be the ideal candidate to get the ball every five games.
Even if Morton could be used to pick up some slack in the regular season, he'd allow others to get healthy for October.
He's an interesting name to follow because of that for multiple ball clubs.
The New Jersey native wants to continue pitching, and with a seemingly limited market, the Astros might be able to get a deal done if they want.