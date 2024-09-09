Houston Astros Make Sense for Los Angeles Dodgers Free Agent
The Houston Astros are hoping to make a run in the American League playoffs. Despite facing a ton of adversity throughout the 2024 MLB season, they hold a 77-66 record and are firmly in the drivers seat when it comes to the AL West division race.
While they are focused on a playoff run, the Astros' front office is likely already game-planning for the upcoming MLB offseason.
Justin Verlander and Alex Bregman are set to reach free agency this offseason. There is a chance that both players could be back, but there is also a chance that Houston could opt to head in a different direction.
Even if Verlander is brought back, it seems very possible that the Astros would be interested in adding some starting pitching help.
With that in mind, there is a name that could make an awful lot of sense for them.
Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Jack Flaherty is also set to reach free agency. He would be a perfect target for Houston if they do want to dip their toes into the starting pitching market.
Flaherty has continued playing at an elite level since being traded to the Dodgers. He has started in seven games, compiling a 5-1 record to go along with a 2.61 ERA, a 1.16 WHIP, a 4.7 K/BB ratio, and 41.1 innings pitched.
Before the trade, he made 18 starts with the Detroit Tigers. In those starts, he went 7-5 with a 2.95 ERA, a 0.96 WHIP, a 7.0 K/BB ratio, and 106.2 innings pitched.
Those numbers make him one of the most underrated starters in baseball. Every time he has taken the mound, he has given his team a top-notch chance to win.
At 28 years old, Flaherty could be a massive piece of the future as well for the Astros. They could lock him up to a four or five-year contract and still be getting great production at the end of the deal.
Looking around the league, there are quite a few teams who could be a potential suitor for Flaherty. He's going to be a very popular target in free agency.
That being said, Houston should be among those teams. If they want to add starting pitching, they should look no further than Flaherty.
Should he sign with the Astros and continue playing at the level that he has all season long this year, the Houston rotation would be much improved in 2025.