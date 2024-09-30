Inside the Astros

Houston Astros Name Game 1 Starter for Wild Card Series Against Detroit Tigers

The Houston Astros have announced their starter for Game 1 against the Detroit Tigers.

Sep 24, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros starting pitcher Framber Valdez (59) points to the dugout after he was taken out in the sixth inning against the Seattle Mariners at Minute Maid Park. / Thomas Shea-Imagn Images
The playoffs are here, and it's now time for the Houston Astros to show the baseball world why they're still a team to be reckoned with.

After being disregarded during the beginning of the campaign, the Astros completely turned their season around and won the American League West once again.

It feels safe to say that no other team in the league wants to face Houston in a playoff series due to their history.

They'll have a tough task in their Wild Card Series against the Detroit Tigers, as Cy Young Award favorite Tarik Skubal will be on the bump for the Tigers in Game 1.

Still, former Astros manager A.J. Hinch understands how tough it is to win at Minute Maid Park.

Houston should also feel confident with who they have on the bump in Game 1, as Julia Morales of the team announced on Sunday that left-handed pitcher Framber Valdez will get the start.

Valdez has been the best arm on the Astros roster throughout the past few seasons, including in 2024. Throughout the campaign, the Dominican Republic native has posted a 2.91 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, and has struck out 169 hitters in 176 1/3 innings pitched.

He's pitched against Detroit just once this season, allowing two earned runs on six hits in 7.0 innings pitched. He only struck out four but helped the club get a 5-2 win.

The Tigers have been one of the hottest teams in Major League Baseball throughout the past few months, so this is a completely different lineup he'll face this time around.

Expect a fun and exciting series, but if Houston wants to make a mark immediately, they need to win Game 1.

Valdez will give them the best chance to do so.

