Houston Astros Next Star Second Baseman Already Waiting in the Wings
The Houston Astros are in a weird spot of trying to contend while planning ahead for the future. It looks as though they already have a contingency plan for one aging veteran, at least.
Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter recently went over what he believes to be each MLB team's five-year plan at second base. For the Astros, it included replacing franchise legend Jose Altuve with rising star prospect Brice Matthews.
Altuve was mentioned as the starter at the position for this year and next year, with Matthews taking over in 2027.
In reality, it could be much more complicated than that as they try to figure out how to put the pieces together for their lineup.
It does look as though Matthews will need at least one more year in the minors and could be headed for second base, Altuve might not make it that long at second.
One of the biggest storylines of this past offseason has been the 34-year-old preparing for a move to left field. It was initially just speculation with Alex Bregman being targeted as a free agent, but it looks like it could still happen even though Bregman chose the Boston Red Sox.
Altuve has been a fantastic player at second for a long time, especially on offense, but has become somewhat of a defensive liability there with age.
He is certainly a long ways away from the Gold Glove defender he used to be.
In the meantime, while they wait for Matthews to be ready to get called up, it could be Isaac Paredes that takes a stab at second. Utility man Mauricio Dubon is also likely to play there a bit this year as well.
Cam Smith looks to be the future at third base and could be called up sooner rather than later, which would open up Paredes for the move.
No matter what spot he ends up at, Matthews looks like he could end up being a star. That is, if they don't trade him away. He got reps at shortstop, third and second last year. Second looks to be his best defensively.
His bat is not at all in question as he was a 20/20 player in college and has flashed that same potential as a pro.
The former first round pick posted a .265/.384/.481 slash line with 15 home runs and 32 stolen bases in 79 games across four different minor league levels.
Second base looks to be in good hands, even with lofty expectations to live up to.