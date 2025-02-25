WATCH: Houston Astros Top Prospect Smacks First Career Spring Training Home Run
The Houston Astros top prospect has had a nice start to spring training, and continued it on Tuesday with a big swing.
Cam Smith, the new prized prospect from the Kyle Tucker Trade with the Chicago Cubs, hit his first career spring training home run against the New York Mets Tuesday afternoon.
It was an opposite field home run that was pushed well, getting some help by the wind that was carrying towards the fence.
It was the first pitch Smith saw on the day, which was one that Mets reliever Austin Warren left it in the middle of the zone.
His only other appearance this spring ended with two walks in his two times at the plate.
He is having about as good of a start to his Astros career that anyone could have hoped for.
While it certainly hurt the team in the immediate to trade away Tucker, getting Smith as the centerpiece of the deal in addition to Isaac Paredes and Hayden Wesneski could prove to be a great outcome.
Smith is continuing his impressive professional debut from last year after being selected No. 14 overall in the 2024 draft.
His first 32 games in the minors saw him slash .313/.396/.609 with seven home runs and 24 RBI.
That home run power has translated very quick. His career-high in college was 16, which is still impressive.
Another positive to take away from this at-bat was the fact that he drove in Brice Matthews, another top prospect for Houston.
Both players could be contributing to the MLB roster at some point this season if they continue to impress in the minors and spring ball.