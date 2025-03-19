Houston Astros Nine-Time All-Star Will Primarily Play Left Field This Season
With spring training coming to a close for the Houston Astros, one of the burning questions for the team has been answered.
After an offseason that saw a lot of roster changes, it was clear that things were going to look different for the Astros in 2025.
With stars like Kyle Tucker and Alex Bregman now playing elsewhere, replacing them will be no easy task.
While the return for Tucker brought back some valuable assets, they weren't able to immediately replace him in the outfield with anyone involved in the trade.
So, with major concerns about that unit, the team and their superstar Jose Altuve decided he should switch from second base to left field this spring, boosting that group while filling the glaring hole that was present on this roster.
Despite the growing pains he's had, it was already known the franchise legend would see time at his new position during the regular season, but now, manager Joe Espada confirmed that the nine-time All-Star will be moving into the outfield full time.
This move makes some sense for Houston and perhaps also for Altuve.
He has struggled defensively at second base in recent years, so a move to left field could alleviate those issues.
Furthermore, this also keeps his bat in the lineup and strengthens an outfield group that was going to be lacking offensive production if he hadn't joined that unit.
The 34-year-old has been working extremely hard at this stage of his career to learn a new position, but this is an unselfish move by a player who will end up in the Hall of Fame one day.
Some of the defensive results so far in spring training have been mixed, but he should continue to improve with the more reps he gets.